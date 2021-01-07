Did Ariana Grande Rush Her Engagement (Again)? Friends Think So!

Ariana Grande seems to have a pattern when it comes to love.

There are a lot of differences between her relationship with Dalton Gomez and her relationship with Pete Davidson, but there are also some key similarities. Most notably, both appeared to be whirlwind romances that resulted in QUICK engagements. Sure, Dalton may have waited a bit longer than Pete did to pop the question, but both of them proposed in less than a year.

While this coupling definitely seems more grounded than the singer’s previous engagement, it also primarily happened during a pandemic. The young pair haven’t even been tested in the real world. Basically, we have some concerns… and we’re not the only ones.

A source told Entertainment Tonight:

“Ariana and Dalton have been spending a ton of time together since getting engaged and keeping things pretty low key and private. They’re mainly keeping to themselves and just enjoying their time together.”

However, they added:

“They’re very in love right now, but friends think the engagement was somewhat rushed and are skeptical that the relationship will ultimately be short lived.”

Yep, skeptical is the right word! Don’t get us wrong, we want Ari to be happy, but staying in the “dating” phase of the relationship a while longer wouldn’t have been so bad, would it?

While pals may be side-eyeing the situation, her family appears to be more enthusiastic. An insider previously informed People:

“Ari’s family is very happy. Everyone loves Dalton. He is great for Ari. This phase of her life has been very quiet and uneventful in a good way. They are very happy that she is marrying Dalton.”

(Ummm, is it possible that it’s quiet and uneventful because we’re in a pandemic?)

The happiness was confirmed by the pop star’s momma Joan Grande, who expressed her delight on Twitter. She wrote:

“I am so excited to welcome Dalton Gomez into our family! Ariana, I love you and Dalton so much!!!! Here’s to happily ever after! YAY! Xoxoxo.”

The 27-year-old’s brother Frankie Grande tweeted a similar sentiment:

“I am so happy for my sister and so excited to (officially) welcome Dalton into the family! YAY! This is just the beginning of a long-lasting life filled with laughter & love. Ugh. I love you Ariana & Dalton! HAPPY ENGAGEMENT! “

Another People source shared that Dalton’s parents are also “thrilled” with the match, and that they “couldn’t be happier, they’re just so excited.”

So the question is, do family or friends know best? What do U think, Perezcious readers? Is Ari to quick to rush down the aisle? Or is this relationship meant to be?

