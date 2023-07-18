Ariana Grande DELETED Her Wedding Pics Off Instagram!

Something borrowed, something blue, something brushed off like it never happened?!

Amid the news Ariana Grande and Dalton Gomez had decided to end their short marriage and were well on their way toward divorce, we also heard things were amicable. One source told Page Six “they want to remain best friends” and another told ET they’re “quietly and lovingly working on their friendship.”

But if that’s true and it’s all love between them, she’s got a funny way of showing it. Not only did she go out without a ring, sitting in plain view at Wimbledon, practically announcing to the world she’s single… she also, as it turns out, DELETED all her wedding pics from her Instagram!

There used to be some really cute pics from the couple’s May 2021 home wedding on the ‘gram, now they’re just… gone. As far as social media is concerned, she’s not getting a divorce, she’s going for an annulment! Yeesh!

That’s as solid a confirmation as we can expect from the 7 Rings singer for now… What do YOU think of deleting the wedding pics??

[Image via Ariana Grande/Instagram.]