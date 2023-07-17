Ariana Grande & Husband Dalton Gomez Are Separated & On The Brink Of Divorce: REPORT

Oh no!

According to TMZ, Ariana Grande and her real estate mogul husband Dalton Gomez have separated and are heading towards a divorce.

We saw the writing on the wall with this one, though. On Sunday, the singer attended Wimbledon alongside Andrew Garfield and her Wicked co-star Jonathan Bailey and prominently showed off her ring-less left hand. That was definitely a sure sign of something going on. And now, we’re hearing reports that things are indeed souring.

Per that news outlet, Grande and Gomez have been “separated since January,” and are “heading towards divorce.”

The last few months have been a challenge for the couple. They have been physically apart since December, when Grande started working on Wicked. But according to sources who spoke to the news org on Monday morning, the couple was “having problems even before that.”

In recent months, the duo reportedly “tried a reconciliation,” but it didn’t work out. No details yet on what they attempted there, but things apparently weren’t in the cards on that try at starting over. And now, sources say they are traveling down the road towards splitting up.

Per TMZ, it does sound like the pair is relatively amicable even amid these problems. The couple “remain friends” and “still talk on the phone regularly.” But as far as marriage is concerned, it sounds like they aren’t on the same page anymore, and a split is imminent.

As Perezcious readers may recall, the Victorious alum and the real estate biz-whiz got together way back in early 2020. And then, the couple got hitched in May of 2021. But now, it sounds like things are through. Ugh.

Sending love during this tough time!

[Image via Instagram]