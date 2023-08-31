Ariana Grande Really Is Leaving Scooter Braun's Management Company: 'No Truth To Her Staying'!

It’s official!

Ariana Grande really is parting ways with Scooter Braun! The talent manager has been losing a ton of his clients in the last few weeks. For a while now, it’s been rumored that the 7 Rings singer had already cut ties with the music exec — but sources on Braun’s side have insisted she and Justin Bieber are still on contract and working out new deals with his company as Scooter looks to step away from his management duties.

But now an insider with direct knowledge is telling TMZ she’s DONE! On Thursday, the source told the outlet Ariana is leaving Scooter and his company HYBE — and anything to the contrary is a lie!

One person dished:

“Scooter’s team is spinning the story. Ariana is leaving both Scooter and Hybe. There is absolutely no truth to her staying.”

Wow!!

Ariana is definitely one of his top clients (and has been working with him for years), so her departure is huge! But it also comes as Demi Lovato and Idina Menzel, among others, have walked away. Even JB has reportedly hired a new lawyer to help him break away! Something really bad is going on here!

Plus it does not appear like this was an amicable split either! She has unfollowed him on social media! Uh oh! That’s a tell-tale sign of controversy! What do U think is happening behind the scenes!? Send us your guesses (below)!

