Brittany Cartwright Reveals Jax Taylor Fighting Ramped Up When She Started ‘Making More Money’!

In their return to Vanderpump Rules, Brittany Cartwright and Jax Taylor brought the drama — and shed more light on the marriage issues which eventually broke them up.

During Tuesday’s all-new episode, Brittany and Scheana Shay opened up to each other about the struggles they’ve each been facing in their respective relationships. And it sounds like the two friends are having the same problem! Both of their hubbies hate the fact their wives are the breadwinners of the family! Ugh.

Related: Brittany BLASTS Troll Who Body Shamed Her Over Chest Size — & Ex Jax Taylor Reacts!

When Brittany asked Scheana whether “being the breadwinner” fueled the fights between her and Brock Davies, the Good as Gold singer admitted it did. Brittany wasn’t surprised. The Valley star shared that she’s dealt with similar issues with Jax as soon as she started raking in more money than him:

“I know whenever me and Jax were going through that where I was making more money for once, I could tell that was a shift for him. We were fighting a lot because of that alone. I think because they are such manly men, that can be something even if they don’t express it.”

It sounds like Jax’s ego (unsurprisingly) took over and hurt their relationship in the long run. Brittany shared a similar sentiment on the Vanderpump Rules After Show, saying “the roles kind of flipped” for her and Jax after they left the show in 2020:

“I was definitely making more money. I can tell it hurt Jax’s ego.”

You can see the whole after show (below):

Beyond their reality television gigs, the pair own a sports bar, Jax’s Studio City, and run their When Reality Hits with Jax and Brittany podcast. That’s all together, but they also have separate forms of income. On House of Villains, Jax revealed Brittany earned $2 million from her partnership with Jenny Craig! He seemed proud of her at the time, praising her for how she “crushes it.” However, we now know from Brittany her windfall caused a ton of tension between them. Meanwhile, Jax claimed he made around $450,000 by sending videos to fans on Cameo. Sounds like a LOT, but good for him. It’s just not $2 mil.

It now seems money is a major reason for the downfall of their marriage. But as we’ve learned since they announced their separation earlier this year, the former couple had a lot of problems in their relationship — including their lack of intimacy. Brittany previously called out Jax for his unwillingness to make changes in his life to save their marriage. So their marriage hasn’t been smooth sailing for a while!

If Jax hopes to reconcile with Brittany, he better get over whatever issues he has with her being the “breadwinner” soon and work on their other marriage problems or else they could be officially heading for the D-word. Reactions, Perezcious readers? Let us know in the comments below.

[Image via Vanderpump Rules/Peacock]