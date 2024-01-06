Taylor Swift & Travis Kelce's Schedules Brought Them To Same City For Once -- But Do They Have Time For Each Other?

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce are in the same city! But is it all work and no play? Will they even see one another??

The 12-time Grammy winner is already in El Lay this week — she flew in from Kansas City after spending New Year’s with her beau. According to DailyMail.com, she was spotted leaving the DogPound gym in West Hollywood on Thursday morning. Taylor is expected to be at the Golden Globes this Sunday, as her Eras Tour movie’s surprise nomination in their new blockbuster category.

Innerestingly enough, her man is also going to be in town! The Kansas City Chiefs tight end will be hitting Tinseltown on Saturday with his team as they gear up for their final game of the season against the Los Angeles Chargers. While the tight end most likely isn’t going to be playing with the rest of his teammates — as the first stringers are resting up for the playoffs — he’s expected to be in attendance for the game.

Both in El Lay, but too busy to hang out? So close and yet so far, right?

See, the Chiefs vs Chargers game is set to kick off at 1:25 p.m. whereas the Golden Globes red carpet is going to start at 5 local time. This would leave a very slim window for Tay Tay’s man to come find her and support her at the award ceremony — even less with LA’s notorious traffic! Possible? Maybe… But according to PageSix insiders, we shouldn’t get our hopes up!

The sources dished to the outlet the NFL star will be too busy getting ready for the playoffs to attend the ceremony with his girl. In fact, they say he won’t even have time to make it to an afterparty, as he’ll be leaving the City of Angels as soon as the game is over! He has to go right back to KC and get to bed!

Damn!! We’d really love to see these two make their red carpet debut! But they both have such demanding careers, it’ll definitely be hard for them to find the time. They have a tough enough time getting together as it is!

