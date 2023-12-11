Ariana Madix BLASTS Tom Sandoval For Refusing To Sell House... Where They STILL Live Together!

Ariana Madix and Tom Sandoval are STILL fighting over that house!

Months after calling things off amid Le Scandoval, Ariana appeared on Watch What Happens Live to give an update on how the exes’ living situation is going. And, uh, it sounds like nothing has changed — even after all this time!

During a Q&A on Sunday night’s episode, the Vanderpump Rules star was asked for an update on the pad, which Ariana and Tom purchased together in 2019. It turns out the 38-year-old sought some distance in recent weeks, she explained:

“During the time that I’ve been on Dancing with the Stars and preparing for it, I, for the most part, have been in an Airbnb and with my dog and my cat and some of my things. But I regularly go back and forth.”

It was probably good to have a break from Tom while dealing with so much pressure on the competitive show! Too bad it doesn’t sound like she has any real end in sight!

The Bravo personality explained:

“I’m working on the situation with the ownership of house. I would love for that to be resolved quickly, so if Joe Weiner could really get back to my lawyer, that’d be great.”

Hah!

The upcoming Broadway star also clarified that she and the Special Forces alum “own it equally,” so whatever they do next “has to be agreed upon between both owners” — hence why she had to call out his lawyer! Addressing the problem further, she dished:

“I wanna sell it, he does not.”

When Andy Cohen wondered if the cover band star would just buy her out, Ari (clearly exasperated) held up her hands, suggesting she didn’t know. She also said she does not speak to the bar owner — even if they’re home at the same time. Watch (below)!

So frustrating!

We could barely understand why they were living together immediately after the 40-year-old was exposed for having an affair with co-star Rachel Leviss. And that was back in March! We’re almost to the New Year now. Surely Sandoval is also sick of living with his ex, right?! Or maybe he just doesn’t want to have to maintain the house all by himself so that’s why he’s dragging out a sale or buyout? He has been salty about not profiting off the scandal, unlike his ex whose stardom continues to rise. Perhaps that’s part of the delay? We’ll have to wait and see if they ever resolve this!

What do YOU think, Perezcious readers? Sound OFF (below)!

