Brittany Cartwright Calls Out Vanderpump Rules Cast's Jealousy Of Ariana Madix After Scandoval!

Brittany Cartwright is taking aim at her former castmates in the Vanderpump Rules universe!

The proud momma has been super busy the last few weeks promoting her new Bravo show The Valley. Most recently that included an appearance over the weekend on the Not Skinny But Not Fat podcast. And while much of the 50-minute interview was dedicated to Brittany’s new show — and her struggling relationship with estranged husband Jax Taylor, the 35-year-old still found time to talk about Ariana Madix, Tom Sandoval, and the affair of the century!!

It’s no secret Ariana has been on quite the come-up ever since Scandoval first hit the airwaves. She’s landed lucrative endorsement deals, penned a cocktail book, starred in a Lifetime movie, hosted Love Island USA, earned a leading role in Chicago on Broadway, and she even was cast on Dancing With The Stars. Amazing! But all those things have combined to make her VPR castmates very, very jealous — so says Brittany, at least! Chatting about the current goings-on in the VPR world after Scandoval changed everything, Cruz Cauchi‘s momma jabbed:

“I think it’s obvious that there’s a little bit of jealousy going on in that show.”

No kidding! But Cartwright was quick to add that she’s not necessarily jealous of Madix, herself. And the emotions around it may be complicated for the likes of stars like Lala Kent and Scheana Shay:

“I’m definitely happy for her and I know that they’re all happy for her. I think that everybody’s just like, ‘Well, why isn’t this happening to me!?'”

Um… because y’all didn’t get horribly betrayed in a way that seems both shocking and also relatable? And thank goodness??

Take Scheana as a specific example here. After Ariana was announced as a cast member on the last season of DWTS, Brock Davies‘ wife broke down in tears! Scheana has been pining for a spot on DWTS for years and years — and to see Madix get the opportunity was too much for her! Brittany noted:

“She’s definitely happy for Ariana, but you can still be happy for someone and want to do those things too.”

We hear that. But is it true what Brittany is saying — that cast members are outright green with envy?? Well, uh, maybe!! And to be fair, Scheana isn’t the only one with issues! VPR fans will readily recall how Lala slammed Ariana in a recent confessional. The Give Them Lala podcast host criticized Madix’s come-up to producers by saying:

“[Ariana] needs to pull her head from out of her own ass and remember who her friends are and what they’ve done for her.”

And last week Lala doubled down with criticism of Ariana’s post-Scandoval timeline by calling out Madix and her new BF Daniel Wai:

“I want you to shed knowledge on how you can stay in the same house and get a boyfriend in ten days. How do you compartmentalize? I don’t understand it.”

Hmmm… maybe Brittany is onto something here!! You can see her full Not Skinny But Not Fat interview (below):

Thoughts, y’all?? Could Jax’s estranged wife be on point with this jealousy theory?! TBH, it sounds pretty plausible to us. What about U?? Sound OFF with your thoughts in the comments (below)!

[Image via Judy Eddy/MEGA/WENN]