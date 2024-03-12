Ariana Madix & Tom Sandoval Clash In Explosive Midseason Vanderpump Rules Trailer! WATCH!

Although Tom Sandoval and Ariana Madix have steered clear of each other so far this season of Vanderpump Rules, the former couple are about to come face to face for the first time in the upcoming episodes! And things appear to be still extremely nasty between them months after Scandoval broke, y’all!

Bravo dropped the midseason teaser on Tuesday, showing Ariana and Sandoval’s intense face-offs. While at the beach with their castmates, we see the Tom Sandoval & The Most Extras frontman attempt to talk to his ex-girlfriend:

“According to your rules, Ariana…”

However, Ariana doesn’t want to hear anything her ex has to say! She immediately cuts him off, telling him “Don’t speak to me. Don’t speak to me.” To which Sandoval throws back:

“You’re speaking to me.”

Yikes! And things get more heated between them from there! At a cast trip to San Francisco for a black tie event, Sandoval shockingly comes up to her new boyfriend Daniel Wai. Yes, Ariana’s beau is finally making his VPR debut! While the fitness trainer appears to bond with the cast, including Tom Schwartz, he has zero interest in getting to know Sandoval – not after he hurt Ariana due to his affair with Rachel Leviss! When Lala Kent asks, “If Ariana’s ex were to come up and be like, ‘Hey, dude, I’m Sandoval,’ what would you do,” Daniel fired back:

“I know what he’s done.”

The trailer later cuts to Ariana storming away from Sandoval before shouting at someone:

“He wants 30 seconds with the audience. He doesn’t give a f**k if I f**king died in a ditch.”

And then all hell breaks loose! Sandoval runs to tell Schwartz, Scheana Shay, and Lala Kent:

“Ariana, she f**king talks s**t about all you f**kers.”

Whoa! What?!

Get ready for Sandoval vs. Ariana part two, everyone! Watch the trailer (below):

It's not easy to make peace while picking up the pieces. See what else is in store on this season of #PumpRules! pic.twitter.com/qkU97avrSV — Bravo (@BravoTV) March 12, 2024

Reactions to the trailer? Sound OFF in the comments!

