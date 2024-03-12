Ariana Madix Was TOTALLY Broke Before Scandoval!

The math wasn’t mathing with Ariana Madix‘s money… and then Scandoval happened!

In a preview clip for the latest episode of Vanderpump Rules — which will air on Tuesday night — the world gets to hear all about Ariana’s financial situation immediately preceding now-ex-boyfriend Tom Sandoval‘s jaw-dropping affair revelation with co-star Rachel Leviss. And it was dire. Like, dire dire!!

Related: Ariana Madix & Katie Maloney Accused Of FAKING Sandwich Shop To Scam Fans!

Bravo just dropped a VPR teaser on their site. In it, Ariana chats with co-stars Lala Kent, Scheana Shay, Katie Maloney, and Ally Lewber. Looking back on the effects of Scandoval on herself and the VPR universe, Ariana explained:

“The internet thinks I’ve made millions of dollars. That is not true.”

And she told them just how untrue it really was! A week before Scandoval broke, Madix contacted her agent and manager with an urgent request to start making some money:

“On March 1st, was I financially prepared to move? No. Literally the week before all of this happened, I remember emailing my agent and manager and being like, ‘guys, let’s start really trying to do some s**t, because I’m not in a good place financially.'”

In a confessional, she added that sinking a ton of money into her sandwich shop venture Something About Her had her down to her last $2,000 prior to the affair blowing up her profile in the media:

“When I first started making decent money, we decided we wanted to buy a house. Then I was playing catch up all the way up until Katie and I found a great location for a sandwich shop. Then a bunch of my money went toward that. Now I was at a point where in March I was literally on my last $2,000. I am not kidding.”

Then, Scandoval happened. And in her split from Tom, she found opportunity! Brand deals, Dancing With The Stars, her recipe book Single AF Cocktails, her turn on Chicago, you name it, it’s there! She noted:

“He created this situation and now I am f**king scrambling to get my s**t together to be able to — in a financially responsible way — move on to the next step.”

Ch-ch-check out the whole clip (below):

Wow!!

Surprised, Perezcious readers?! Can’t say we totally are, considering Tom has mentioned previous that Ariana owes him cash. Of course… such is the risk when you open up a restaurant, among other things. High upfront costs and no guaranteed payouts, as Ariana herself found out through the looooong permitting process. Still, Scandoval made her some money! At least she secured the bag because of it!!

[Image via Bravo/YouTube/Cosmopolitan/YouTube]