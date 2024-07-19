Armie Hammer ADMITS To 'Branding' Ex With A Knife -- But Downplays It In The Most Disgusting Way!

[Warning: Potentially Triggering Content]

Armie Hammer has admitted to branding his ex-girlfriend Paige Lorenze!

In a sneak peek of his sit-down interview with Piers Morgan on Uncensored that was obtained by Page Six on Thursday, the Call Me By Your Name star claimed he DID brand an “A” into his younger partner! But he insisted that it was totally okay because “there wasn’t even blood.” Dude, what?? Trying to defend himself while talking about this controversial topic, the actor said:

“I wouldn’t say brand, no. There was a scenario that we talked about beforehand, that we had discussed where, you know, I would basically take a little, tiny point and just kind of trace the letter ‘A’ — just like the tip of a small knife.”

Uhhh…

He went on to justify his actions, adding:

“I mean, there wasn’t even blood in the situation. It was more like a scrape… It’s along the lines of couples getting their own initials tattooed on each other.”

The TV host then pointed out that using a knife on someone is “a bit different to a tattoo,” but Armie pushed back, noting it was “less permanent.” He continued:

“I guarantee it was such a small thing.”

The size does NOT matter if the person wasn’t a willing participant! And while Armie is insisting it was consensual, the 26-year-old, who he dated for four months in 2020, has claimed she was not pleased by his actions. Just saying!

Elsewhere in the interview, the broadcaster expressed being a “little bit shocked” by the Death on the Nile alum’s actions, to which the Hollywood star replied:

“Yes, I think to some it probably sounds really strange. To some, it probably sounds like a very romantic gesture.”

The 37-year-old also argued that he had nothing “to be gained” in “having a sexual experience that my partner didn’t appreciate or enjoy.” He explained:

“That was also a huge sense of validation for me, making this person that I’m with feel good, making this person that I’m with, I don’t know if I can say this, climax. […] Like, these were things that made me feel good and made me feel powerful, which I desperately needed, because I didn’t know how to give them to myself.”

Hmm.

Sounds like there was a messy power dynamic going on! Especially when you hear how Paige tells the story. As Perezcious readers know, in January 2021, the Dairy Boy founder accused Elizabeth Chambers‘s ex-husband of using a knife to brand her with the letter “A” near her vagina, insisting there was visible blood and bruising — and that it left a permanent scar. She recalled:

“I kind of sat back and let it happen. I didn’t really know what to do or say … As sad as that is, I wanted him to like me and feel like I was down for what he wanted.”

The influencer also alleged that Armie wanted her to be his “little slave” and show off and “be proud of” her bruises, she claimed:

“I said, ‘How am I supposed to see other people when I have bruises?’ He said, ‘That’s the point.’ I think it was a part of marking and branding.”

Several other women have since come forward with allegations against the father of two, including other claims about his BDSM fantasies and even mental, emotional, and sexual abuse — plus the unforgettable cannibalism bombshell. Armie has hit back at the allegations, such as denying raping ex-girlfriend Effie Angelova. He was ultimately not charged on that after a lengthy investigation.

Amid the controversy, which came shortly after his divorce, his life went into shambles. And yet earlier this week while chatting with Bill Maher he said he’s “never been happier.” Huh?! The full Piers Morgan interview will be out later on Friday. Thoughts? Sound OFF (below)!

If you or someone you know is experiencing domestic violence, help is available. Consider calling the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 800-799-7233, or text START to 88788, or go to https://www.thehotline.org/.

[Image via Paige Lorenze/Instagram & The Late Show/YouTube]