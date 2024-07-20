Armie Hammer Denies Cannibalism Claims, Shuts Down Rumor Robert Downey Jr Paid For His Rehab, & Says He Had ‘Very Sexually Charged’ Affair With Rape Accuser!

Armie Hammer continues to speak out about those disturbing cannibalism claims and more!

As Perezcious readers will recall, the 37-year-old actor’s career on the big screen came to a screeching halt in 2021 when he was accused of “violently” raping and “mentally, emotionally, and sexually” abusing ex Effie Angelova. Other women came forward with similar allegations, claiming Armie had cannibalistic fantasies and BDSM preferences. That same year, his former lover Courtney Vucekovich even told Page Six that the Gossip Girl alum allegedly “wants to break my rib and barbecue and eat it.” Yeesh!

Armie has constantly denied any wrongdoing, maintaining all his relationships were consensual. Following a two-year investigation into Effie’s allegations, the Los Angeles Police Department chose not to charge him with sexual assault or any other crimes. Since then, The Social Network star has talked about the allegations made against him. And he apparently still has a lot more to say about it!

On Friday, Armie appeared on Piers Morgan Uncensored on Friday to talk about the sexual assault and cannibalism accusations in depth. Piers Morgan wasted no time getting into the alarming claims, as asked flat out in the first few seconds of the interview:

“Let’s first of all address the elephant in the room. Are you a cannibal?”

Damn! He got straight to it! Armie’s response? He said:

“You know what you have to do to be a cannibal? You have to have actually eaten someone.”

When asked if he had ever “eaten any human flesh” before, the Call Me by Your Name star once again denied it, saying:

“No. Not a question I’d ever thought I’d have to answer by the way. But no, never.”

Hmm. Armie then went on to deny the other accusations – specifically the ones of sexual assault and abuse made by Effie. Of the affair they had while he was married to now ex-wife, Elizabeth Chambers, he said:

“This was a very intense affair, very sexually charged, between two people with very similar proclivities and kinks. Any of those conversations that we had inside of that relationship, when you take them outside of that context and put them into broad daylight, it doesn’t look so good. You know, different people have different sexual fantasies. And there’s a very broad spectrum of sexuality, and people are allowed to engage with their own sexuality however it fits them and what they do.”

He added that he thinks the cannibalism rumors were “born out of a desire, to sort of like, ‘I want you so completely’, and ‘I want you so totally’ that it’s almost like ‘I want to eat you.’” What?! Elsewhere in the interview, Armie addressed the reports that he got some help from Robert Downey Jr. amid the massive scandal. As you may recall, Vanity Fair reported that the Marvel actor allegedly paid for the Death on the Nile star’s nearly six-month stint at a Florida rehab facility as he was struggling with drug, alcohol, and sex issues. When asked about the support from RDJ, Armie set the record straight:

“No, he did not. He did not pay for me to go to rehab. I don’t want to bring anyone else into my situation. There are a number of people who have been extremely helpful, and I’m incredibly grateful.”

That being said, the Oppenheimer actor was a huge help in other ways. Armie explained that Robert was there for him “in the way where anyone in Hollywood who suffers from any sort of addiction issues — whether it be alcohol or process addiction or drugs — decides to get sober, that guy will find you, and he will help you,” adding:

“It’s amazing.”

He also got some advice from him. Armie claimed Robert told him during the controversy:

“‘Sit down, shut up, everything is going to be OK.’”

Other celebrities, on the other hand? They weren’t as helpful to Armie as Robert. He noted that his other former co-stars Leonardo DiCaprio and Julia Roberts never reached out to him. However, he isn’t worried about “the people who didn’t contact me.” Instead, he wants “to focus on the people who did, who showed their support” – like Robert, Lone Ranger co-star Johnny Depp, and Challengers director Luca Guadagnino. The filmmaker, who worked with Armie on Call Me by Your Name, has “been vocally supportive, which is something that I could not appreciate more,” he told Piers. Ultimately, Armie has no hard feelings toward anyone who hasn’t supported him through all this:

“At the same time, I’m also well-aware that it is a precarious situation right now, and anyone who vocalizes support comes under fire. I understand that my situation was inflammatory, and anyone who gets too close might also light on fire.”

Wow…

We wonder what Effie, Paige Lorenze, and the other women who bravely came forward with these accusations have to say about all his comments. Watch the entire interview (below):

