Ashley Benson Reveals WILD Full-Body Rash From Anxiety On TikTok! Look!

Ashley Benson is showing us all the physical effects anxiety can have on a person — and it’s not pretty!

The Pretty Little Liars actress got extremely real over the weekend as she revealed a full-body rash on her TikTok, offering the explanation:

“My anxiety takes over my whole body…”

In the short clip, the 32-year-old can be seen in a white towel as she shows off her red, blotchy rash to the song Overwhelmed by Royal & The Serpent. The lyrics fittingly go:

“I get overwhelmed so easily, my anxiety creeps inside of me, makes it hard to breathe.”

See (below):

Ch-ch-check out some close ups (below):

While no further explanation was given regarding the source of her anxiety, TikTokers praised her in the comments for being so, well, revealing… writing things like:

“Thanks for sharing this. It’s relatable” “FINALLY SOMEONE ELSE WITH STRESS HIVES YES” “this is real. makes me feel less alone”

She then took to Instagram on Thursday where she uploaded a selfie video of her sipping a green drink, paired to the same song as in her TikTok. She captioned it:

“Who else struggles w bad anxiety and panic attacks???”

We all know anxiety can absolutely debilitate a person, but we hope Ashley is getting the help necessary to manage it, even if it’s in the slightest way! Thoughts, Perezcious readers? Have you ever broken out in “stress hives?” Let us know in the comments down below!

[Image via MEGA/WENN]