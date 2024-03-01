Ashley Benson Had Her Baby! See The Sweet Pic!

Ashley Benson is officially a mom of one!

As you might’ve heard, the Spring Breakers star shocked the world last year when she not only announced her secret marriage to her hubby Brandon Davis — but she also announced she was pregnant! At the time, an insider for US Weekly dished it wasn’t even something she initially planned, but she changed her mind:

“She wanted to start a family with Brandon. It was something that was extremely important to him and was vocalized from the very beginning. She initially wasn’t expecting to have kids at this time in her life but that changed after falling so deeply in love with him.”

And now the babe is here!!

Related: Ireland Baldwin Shows Off REAL Post-Baby Body!

On Instagram Thursday, the Pretty Little Liars alum posted a short but sweet announcement to her Stories in the form of a sweet pic of her baby daughter’s tiny fingers. The only thing she wrote on the photo was a pink heart emoji. Ch-ch-check out the precious snap (below):

SO tiny!! This little one is wrapped around her momma’s finger already!!

The 34-year-old actress has yet to announce the name or extra details about the little girl just yet, but we’re so happy to see she arrived safely and is now snuggled up in her mom’s arms!

HUGE congratulations to Ashley and Brandon! Reactions, Perezcious readers?

[Image via Ashley Benson/Instagram/MEGA/WENN]