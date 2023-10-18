Ashley Benson Reportedly Pregnant With Her First Child!

Is Ashley Benson going to be a momma soon?!

According to Us Weekly, the 33-year-old actress is pregnant with her and fiancé Brandon Davis’ first child together. The Pretty Little Liars star’s first baby! Wow! A source told the outlet on Tuesday she is “thrilled” about the new addition to their family:

“She’s around the four month [mark] and so excited to be a mom, she’s been eating really well and taking care of her body. Ashley’s family is also thrilled for her.”

Another insider shared that Ashley’s pregnancy “was not a surprise” since she “always wanted to be a mom,” adding:

“She wanted to start a family with Brandon. It was something that was extremely important to him and was vocalized from the very beginning. She initially wasn’t expecting to have kids at this time in her life but that changed after falling so deeply in love with him.”

This is such exciting news — we hope it’s true! At this time, neither Ashley nor Brandon have announced the pregnancy. However, multiple sources for Page Six also confirmed the news on Thursday. We’ll have to wait and see! Reactions, Perezcious readers? Let us know in the comments below.

[Image via Nicky Nelson/WENN, MEGA/WENN]