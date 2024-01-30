Ashley Benson Goes Topless To Show Off Baby Bump!

Ashley Benson is ready to share her baby bump with the world!

The Spring Breakers alum got secretly married last year, and she and her oil heir hubby Brandon Davis are expecting their first child… well, pretty soon, we think!

This is the first time we’ve gotten a really good look at Ashley’s baby bump, which she’s been pretty secretive about. And when we say really good look, we mean it! In a series of gorgeous and revealing photos for Ladygunn, we got an unprecedented look at a super casual topless Ashley just relaxing, clearly very comfortable in her own skin. Ch-ch-check out the pics (below)!

Wow! Ashley also shared the cover pic on her own IG, getting a lot of love from her friends! Pretty Little Liars creator Marlene King wrote:

“Beautiful mamma. So excited to meet your mini me.”

Awww! Ashley also bared her soul a bit, talking with the mag about being a first-time mom. She exclaimed simply:

“Being a parent is gonna f**king change everything.”

You said a mouthful there, girl! Thankfully she thinks she’s “ready” and wishes her daughter — yes, she’s having a girl — would just “come out now”!

So exciting!!!

[Image via Ashley Benson/Brandon Davis/Instagram.]