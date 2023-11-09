Ashley Benson Isn't Just Pregnant, She's Secretly Married!

Ashley Benson and her beau are married?!

Just weeks after Us Weekly reported that the 33-year-old is expecting her first child with oil heir Brandon Davis, it looks like they’ve officially tied the knot! In an Instagram dump uploaded by her momma Shannon Benson late last week, one sparkling gem was included right smack in the middle — literally!

Shannon uploaded a pic of two hands showing off WEDDING bands… you know, like the kind you get during your actual marriage ceremony?? And we’d recognize that MASSIVE engagement sparkler Brandon gave the Pretty Little Liars alum back in July anywhere! Have a look for yourself (below):

OMG!

Ashley’s mom captioned the post “October #october #octoberwasgood,” implying that the two held their nuptials last month.

Yeah, a good October indeed! Pregnant and married! Life is looking emotionally lavish for Ashely! We’re happy for her!

As we’ve reported last month, the actress is apparently “around the four month [mark]” in her pregnancy, and is “so excited to be a mom.” A source told Us Weekly at the time:

“She wanted to start a family with Brandon. It was something that was extremely important to him and was vocalized from the very beginning. She initially wasn’t expecting to have kids at this time in her life but that changed after falling so deeply in love with him.”

Love love love! The pair have yet to announce the wedding news themselves, but we’ll keep our eyes peeled!

Reactions, Perezcious readers?? Let us know down in the comments!

[Images via MEGA/WENN]