Ashley Benson & G-Eazy Are Reportedly Back ‘Together’ 1 Year After Split!

It sounds like Ashley Benson and G-Eazy are giving their relationship another shot!

Although they went their separate ways a year ago, there has been reconciliation rumors brewing since December 2021, when they were photographed having lunch together in El Lay. But now, a source told Us Weekly on Friday that the pair are officially getting back “together”! Noting that they really “never lost touch” after calling it quits last year, the insider dished:

“They’re together. … They just like to keep their relationship private. They know no matter what, they have each other to lean on during tough times.”

While the 32-year-old actress is not “rushing into anything serious” with G-Eazy, the confidant shared that the couple still has a lot of chemistry that cannot be denied anymore:

“[They’re] just enjoying spending time together. Friends see them as a good match and are hoping this time around it’s for the long haul.”

Related: Kanye West & Julia Fox Get Tongue-Tied In PDA Pic — But Fans Notice It Looked Awfully Familiar…

As for why are they testing the waters again of their relationship? Another source told Entertainment Tonight on Friday that they started gravitating towards each other more following the death of the rapper’s mom Suzanne Olmsted. According to the insider, the Pretty Little Liars alum has been a shoulder for G-Eazy to lean on throughout this difficult time, explaining:

“Ashley and G-Eazy have been spending a lot of time together and talking a lot since G-Eazy’s mom passed away. They have always had love for each other and reconnected after his mom’s passing. It’s been difficult for him since losing his mom and has been leaning on people who know him best, and who he feels comfortable around, which includes Ashley.”

They then added that Benson and G-Eazy are “hopeful” that their romance is heading in a positive direction, saying:

“They have been getting a lot closer again and are hopeful about the future of their relationship.”

As you may recall, the duo was first seen together in May 2020 following the Spring Breakers star’s breakup with Cara Delevingne. Ashley and G-Eazy further fueled romance rumors when they collaborated on a cover of Creep by Radiohead. In an interview with Entertainment Tonight, the No Limit artist gushed about her musical abilities at the time, expressing:

“She’s an exceptionally talented person in many different spaces. She’s a special one. Obviously, she’s a great actress, but, you know, getting to work with her and putting her in front of a microphone and watching her sing so effortlessly, she has this very special tone of voice and texture and something that’s very innate to her given that’s not her first job or what she’s known for. It just blew me away that you can have such a hidden, special talent that the world doesn’t get to see as often.”

While the romance started out casually, their love eventually blossomed into something more serious. They even quarantined together during the early stages of the coronavirus pandemic! However, things soon fizzled out in February 2021. A source revealed to Us Weekly at the time that Benson was the one “who ended it” after hitting a rough patch in the relationship, saying:

“Ashley and G-Eazy fell hard for each other fast. Everything moved very quickly, and they were obsessed with each other. Recently things took a hard turn for the worse. They were arguing all the time and it wasn’t good for either of them.”

We’ll have to wait and see how this second chance plays out! Thoughts on the reconciliation, Perezcious readers? Are you surprised Ashley and G-Eazy are giving things another go? Sound OFF in the comments (below)!

[Image via MEGA/WENN]