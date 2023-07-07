Ashley Benson Engaged To Oil Heir Brandon Davis -- And Her Ring Is MASSIVE!

Wedding bells are ringing!

Ashley Benson is shining a bit brighter after oil heir Brandon Davis put a MASSIVE sparkler on her ring finger! The Pretty Little Liars alum took to Instagram Thursday to share a Story post from her now fiancé, who announced the news alongside a shot of the stunning diamond engagement ring with the caption, “Love of my life @ashleybenson.” Ashley reposted the snap, adding:

“My best frienddddd I love you”

See (below):

Break out the sunglasses because that ring is SHINING! All that oil money is being put to use, LOLz!

Soon after, the 33-year-old actress reposted another Story from her friend, Theresa Picciallo, who shared a screenshot of Ashley grinning from ear to ear as she showed off her new bling during a FaceTime conversation. She excitingly wrote:

“Our babies are getting married!!!!!! @ashleybenson & @brandondavis1111, we love you both unconditionally, endlessly, forever and always. Congratulations to our best friends!!!”

We’re so happy for them! The two first made headlines when they began dating in February of this year.

Ashley has previously dated rapper G-Eazy, and model Cara Delevingne, while Brandon was linked to Mischa Barton. He was also the dude who infamously called Lindsay Lohan “fire crotch”!

What are YOUR thoughts on the news, Perezcious readers? Let us know in the comments down below!

[Images via Nicky Nelson/MEGA/WENN]