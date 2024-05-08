Pretty Little Liars Shocker! The MALE Actors Made More Than The Girls!

A new Pretty Little Liars crime has just been revealed… But this one took place behind the scenes!

On Monday’s episode of the Pretty Little Liars: True Crime podcast, star Sasha Pieterse opened up about a shocking income inequality when it came to the checks the cast received… Based on gender! After Tammin Sursok asked if the guys on the show got paid more, Sasha confirmed it:

“That’s an unfair thing — it’s unfair and not unfair. I don’t think that they made more in a total, but per episode.”

Ummm, WHAT?? How could that POSSIBLY be justified?! Even when you’re talking per episode pay, we can’t imagine a male actor making more than the female stars!

The whole reason there was a show at all was because of the core cast, which included Lucy Hale, Ashley Benson, Shay Mitchell, Troian Bellisario, and Sasha. The girls were the whole show!!! Seriously, can you even name a male actor from the show off the top of your head?

Sasha noted that during either the fourth or fifth season, the girls went to Freeform together to try and negotiate pay raises — because while it may seem like based on the popularity of the show they all struck the lotto, when you factor in management fees, publicists fees, taxes, etc, you only get about 30% of your gross pay, as Tammin pointed out. It’s still good money… in theory. And it certainly is better on some shows. But Sasha added:

“It’s one of those things where it’s hard. You look at a show like Pretty Little Liars and how successful it was worldwide, and then you compare it to shows where you know they are getting more money for what they’re doing. Either the same success or less success, and you’re like, they’re earning, I’m not even kidding, 20 times, sometimes, more than what we were earning. And we’re doing more episodes so we’re spending more time on set not able to do other things.

That’s WILD.

She noted she now receives residuals from Freeform and Max, but has never gotten a check from Netflix. Like a lot of other actors… Oof! Hence that big strike last year! Maybe that’ll change things? The pay inequality between the sexes, well, that’s a bigger fish to fry…

Did YOU know this, Perezcious readers?? Shocking, right?

[Images via Pretty Little Liars: True Crime/YouTube & Freeform/Hulu]