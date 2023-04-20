Moonbin, Member Of K-Pop Band ASTRO, Dead At 25

The popular K-pop group ASTRO is mourning the loss of one of its members.

Moonbin sadly died at the age of 25. His music label Fantagio revealed the heartbreaking news to fans on Wednesday, saying the singer “left us and became a star in the sky.” The company also noted that it is “deeply mourning” the sudden death alongside his family, fans, and fellow musicians and that a private funeral is being planned with his loved ones.

Details surrounding Moonbin’s tragic passing are unknown at this time – including his official cause of death. However, law enforcement in South Korea reportedly found the artist dead inside his apartment in Gangnam-gu, Seoul, after he never showed up for a rehearsal. So, so sad.

For those who don’t know, Moonbin began his career working as a model in 2004. He later moved into acting, scoring his first role in 2009 in the Korean drama Boys over Flowers. Moonbin then debuted with Astro in 2016 alongside five other performers – MJ, Jinjin, Rocky, Cha Eun-woo, and Yoon San-ha. They went on to release several hit songs, including Candy Sugar Pop and Baby.

At one point, Moonbin took a break from the group in 2019 for health-related reasons. However, he returned to ASTRO the following year. The band had a concert scheduled in May, but that reportedly has been canceled following Moonbin’s death.

Our hearts go out to his loved ones during this difficult time. Rest in peace, Moonbin…

