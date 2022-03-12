DMX’s 5-Year-Old Son Diagnosed With Stage 3 Kidney Disease

Nearly one year after DMX’s death, his fiancée Desiree Lindstrom opened up about their 5-year-old son’s health problems.

During an appearance on the It’s Tricky with Raquel Harper podcast this week, the 29-year-old revealed that their little one Exodus has been diagnosed with stage 3 chronic kidney disease. Desiree said on the podcast:

“Exodus is stable. He’s been stable since I had him. He still has stage 3 kidney disease, and I’m just continuing to keep his potassium down [because] you can’t eat high potassium foods [with chronic kidney disease]. He goes to the doctor very often. I make sure that his creatinine levels are at the levels he needs to be to keep him stable. He’s an amazing child.”

According to the National Kidney Foundation, chronic kidney disease occurs when a person’s kidney function decreases over time, making it difficult for them to properly regulate the levels of potassium and creatinine in the body. As a result, the individual has to monitor their creatinine levels through regular glomerular filtrate rate labs and make note of potassium levels in the food they eat.

In the caption of a snippet from the interview posted on Instagram, Desiree expressed how she is “blessed to be his mother through this journey.” Take a look (below):

The mother-son duo also commemorated National Kidney Day on Thursday by sharing a video on Instagram, in which she asked Exodus:

“Hey Exodus, what is today?”

To which he replied:

“Happy National Kidney Day.”

Desiree then wrote along with the video:

“Blessings from our family to yours! Exodus is a CKD Warrior and an amazing child!”

Sending our love to Desiree and Exodus!

