Aubrey O'Day Is Pregnant With Mystery Boyfriend's Baby!

Congratulations are in order for Aubrey O’Day!

According to The Sun on Friday, the 38-year-old former Danity Kane singer is expecting her first child. Speculation started when she was on the red carpet for the SPiN Awards Gala at the Omni Hotel in El Lay on Tuesday and was captured by photographers cradling her stomach while wearing a form-fitting white dress. An eyewitness even shared that she appeared in “good spirits” during the event. But that’s not all! Speaking with one reporter on the carpet, the Damaged artist then hinted about having a bun in the oven, saying:

“I’ve been having mom fever.”

Related: Chrissy Teigen & John Legend Share First Pic Of Their Newborn Daughter!

And it looks like the pregnancy rumors are true! A source close to Aubrey told The Sun:

“She’s pregnant. She’s early on in her pregnancy, and is so excited.”

As for who the baby daddy is? During the event, Aubrey shared with the outlet that she has “someone special in my life” but did not reveal his name due to privacy concerns, adding:

“When I got home from Bali, which wasn’t too long ago, I was open to dating again. After my relationship with Pauly D, I hadn’t had sex or been intimate with anyone for about three years, so this was the first person that I felt comfortable being vulnerable with.”

Not much is known about the guy. However, an insider confirmed her little one’s father is the new mystery beau in her life, and that he is not someone in the spotlight.

This is such exciting news! We couldn’t be happier for Aubrey. Reactions, Perezcious readers? Let us know in the comments below!

[Image via WWHL/YouTube]