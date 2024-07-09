Aurora Culpo & Paul Bernon Are 'Taking A Breather' -- Because It Was Getting Too Serious??

Bethenny Frankel‘s ex Paul Bernon and Aurora Culpo are “cooling off” after a fast and furious romance started to get too serious too quickly!

As Perezcious readers know, Paul and Aurora were caught kissing in Boston before heading to Rhode Island to hang with the internet personality’s family ahead of her sister Olivia‘s wedding late last month (from which the film producer was infamously banned). But on Monday, Page Six sources learned the pair had already called it quits after just about two months of dating! This was right after the wedding festivities, too, suggesting maybe things hadn’t gone well with the Culpo family!

Related: The REAL Reason Britney Spears Dumped Boyfriend Paul Soliz??

But remember, Aurora had also spilled the tea on her romance during an episode of her Barely Filtered podcast. And that was something the Skinnygirl CEO found “gutting” and “embarrassing” AF! The Real Housewives alum also claimed it was the reason for the split, saying on her Just B podcast on Sunday:

“I’m proud of myself, and I’m proud of the way I handled [the split]. I think this woman has learned a lot, too. Their actions cost them their relationship, which was brand-new, and who knows what would’ve happened?”

Well, it turns out she may have been spot-on! Apparently, Paul didn’t like his love life becoming a podcast topic!

On Tuesday, an Us Weekly insider claimed the new exes are “cooling off” and “taking a breather” after spending a weekend together in Rhode Island for the aforementioned nuptials. While it’s unclear exactly what happened to cause the sudden split, it sure sounds like Paul was upset by how public everything had gotten, the source detailed:

“He told her he wanted some space after all the public attention. Paul wanted to keep his personal life private this time around in a new relationship.”

Oof! Guess her podcast did play a big part in this breakup! Maybe she should’ve thought of that before blabbing!

Meanwhile, the source also insisted that the relationship simply “moved too quickly” for the businessman’s liking. It’d been just a few weeks and they’d already met each other’s kids AND he was attending a big family event!! (Even if he wasn’t at the actual wedding, he had a lot of time with his younger girlfriend’s loved ones.) That is a lot so early into a relationship — and, ultimately, it was too much for them to handle!

Despite the messy ending, there’s “no bad blood” between the pair, though! The confidant expressed:

“It wasn’t dramatic. It wasn’t too serious between the two, and they were still getting to know each other.”

Hmm. Kinda sounds like this is more of a permanent split than a “breather.” But you never know! Maybe when the media frenzy dies down — and if Aurora can keep her mouth shut — they’ll try again?? It’s possible! What do YOU think, Perezcious readers? Sound OFF (below)!

[Image via Bethenny Frankel/Aurora Culpo/Instagram]