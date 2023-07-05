What Breakup?! Avril Lavigne & Tyga Attend Fourth Of July Party Together In MATCHING OUTFITS!

Whelp, we guess Avril Lavigne isn’t saying “see ya later, boy” to Tyga just yet!

Despite supposedly ending their three-and-a-half-month relationship last month, the 38-year-old singer and the 33-year-old rapper have been seen together a lot recently. Over the weekend, the former (??) couple was spotted chilling at the Encore Beach Club at the Wynn in Las Vegas, where she was performing with Marshmello.

Insiders insisted to Entertainment Tonight they were just hanging out as friends. But are they really just friends? What exes hang out this much, even amicable ones??

Because they are were caught spending more quality time with each other this week, attending a Fourth of July party at Nobu in Malibu on Tuesday!

Although they weren’t holding hands or showing off any other PDA, the two artists were caught walking side-by-side through a jam-packed crowd at the restaurant, while sporting coordinating white outfits. Matching outfits? That seems like a pretty coupley thing to do if you ask us! You can ch-ch-check out the photo from the event (below):

And if the photos don’t have you convinced something is potentially going on between them, then this social media post will no doubt raise a few eyebrows! Wearing the same outfits, she appeared in his latest video on TikTok promoting his upcoming new song. You can ch-ch-check it out below:

Hmmm. So is this a hard launch of their relationship or did they just remain good friends after their breakup? Who knows! Let us know your thoughts on whether Avril and Tyga are together in the comments below!

