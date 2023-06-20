Tyga & Avril Lavigne's Whirlwind Romance Is O-V-E-R!

Tyga and Avril Lavigne are officially over.

It looks like the Taste rapper won’t be calling the 38-year-old songstress Girlfriend anymore… but apparently they’re still cool. TMZ reported early Tuesday morning that the pair have broken up after nearly four months together, but that it was a mutual decision and they’re still actually on good terms.

Wow, it’s pretty rare to hear about amicable breakups — especially for those in the spotlight. More power to ‘em!

The outlet reported the split actually took place a few weeks ago, and that it was just the type of situation where their romance naturally ended. Now, Tyga is staying busy working on new music, while Avril is coming off her Love Sux tour. Man, that album title is all the more relevant now…

The couple first went public with their relationship back in March, soon after the When You’re Gone singer ended her engagement to Mod Sun. What do you think of the news, Perezcious readers? Let us know in the comments down below

[Images via MEGA/WENN]