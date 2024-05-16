Diddy Shares Cryptic Post Amid Damning Assault & Trafficking Allegations!  

[Warning: Potentially Triggering Content]

Diddy got cryptic on social media amid all the damning allegations against him!

The 54-year-old rapper was hit with several sexual assault lawsuits since November of last year. It all began when Cassie Ventura accused him of abusing, sexually assaulting, and sex trafficking her throughout their decade-long relationship. Although the exes settled the lawsuit the following day, others soon came forward to sue Diddy for similar allegations of rape, sexual harassment, trafficking, and more. The Department of Homeland Security even raided his homes in Los Angeles and Miami for their own investigation as it was reported the feds were also looking into claims of solicitation and distribution of narcotics and firearms. Yikes…

The music mogul has vehemently denied the allegations against him. He’s even doing whatever he can to end these legal battles as soon as possible. Now, he appears to stand by his innocence once again, this time with a new cryptic post. Diddy shared a message to his followers on Instagram Tuesday that read:

“Time tells truth.”

The Bad Boy Records founder didn’t further explain the post — only saying, “LOVE,” in the caption. But look, it’s not hard to figure out what he’s talking about!

Indeed, time will tell what happens with the investigation — like if he’ll land in even more huge trouble with the law. But so far, it’s not looking good for Diddy. Check out the message (below):

