Cassie Randolph Granted Temporary Restraining Order Against Ex Bachelor Star Colton Underwood: Details & Alleged Texts Revealed

Colton Underwood now faces legal consequences for his alleged behavior towards ex-girlfriend Cassie Randolph.

As we’ve been reporting, the former Bachelor lead has been accused of, among other things, allegedly putting a tracking device on Randolph’s car to monitor her movements while also bombarding her with harassing texts, and showing up uninvited to her Los Angeles apartment and her parents’ home in Huntington Beach, California.

Related: From Being The Bachelorette To Betraying Her Friend…

But on Monday, a Los Angeles judge has demanded the former reality TV star put a stop to this allegedly controlling conduct with a new restraining order. Partially signing off on the 25-year-old’s Friday filing against her former beau, Colton must stay at least 100 yards away from Cassie, her home, her car, her job, her parents’ home, and her school. Furthermore, he is not allowed to “harass, attack, strike, threaten, or assault (sexually or otherwise)” Cassie, according to the paperwork.

In the court docs, first obtained by HollywoodLife.com, Cassie’s lawyers painted a grim picture of what’s been going on. The legal team wrote in their request, in part:

“Mr. Underwood admitted that he was the one who put the tracker on her car and had been the one sending text messages to her, her friends and himself, under the alias phone numbers. Ms. Randolph fears for her safety and the safety of her family and friends and wants to ensure that the harassment and stalking behavior cease when he returns to Los Angeles in the coming days. Mr. Underwood also watches Ms. Randolph’s apartment in Los Angeles. Mr. Underwood admitted to his roommate and his roommate’s girlfriend (who is also Ms. Randolph’s friend) that he goes on multiple walks a day to Ms. Randolph’s apartment building. Ms. Randolph and several of her friends have seen him around Ms. Randolph’s apartment from her balcony.”

Wow… that doesn’t sound healthy at all, not to even mention the severe violation of Cassie’s privacy and safety.

The filings also revealed the dates of the alleged abuse stemming from June 2020, but with incidents as recent as August 16 through August 19. In fact, June 27 screenshots of text messages allegedly sent from Colton to Cassie were also included, with the pro athlete writing to her in part:

“…Because your [sic] a selfish person who isn’t ready to be loved. I spent two years loving you the best I could and now I’m sitting here feeling like a fool… You’ve hurt me beyond words… I’ve always done nothing but be there for you and you still disrespect me all the time.”

Cassie responded:

“What did I even do??”

Underwood allegedly replied, “You hid things from me and been so shady,” before sending another message hours later:

“I apologize for some of the things I said last night. I’m lost right now. I’m drowning.”

The next month, he is also claimed to have texted her about spending time with an ex-boyfriend, with one message reading in part:

“I’m just sitting in bed trying to fall asleep wondering if the woman I’m madly in love with is having a good time with her ex. I have a million questions and all of them I don’t know if I want the answers to. My heart hurts a lot right now and I miss my best friend, my lover and the one person I never expected to lose.”

Randolph did write back, sharing:

“Colton I really care about you too. I know going through everything is very hard and sucks. And I appreciate you calling me to talk with me. But I also won’t want to make it into something it isn’t. You know that us trusting each other and being cool with each other, and caring about each other is still there. I don’t think that is something that should be able to flip flop so easily. And also, it’s a different road we are navigating now that we aren’t used to. Don’t be upset, you know I care about you so much. You know that.”

As previously hinted at with her legal team’s written request (above), it’s said that in mid-August Colton “used alias phone numbers to anonymously send harassing text messages at all hours of the day to Ms. Randolph and to her friends.” The docs stated:

“Mr. Underwood also sent harassing text messages to himself pretending to also be a victim of the anonymous stalker… He later admitted to being the one sending the messages.”

Then on August 19, Cassie discovered the tile tracking device taped under her bumper.

The judge further set October 6 for the next hearing in the case, with the temporary restraining order lasting up until that court date; the order can be extended then, if necessary.

Related: Peter Weber And Kelley Flanagan Are Flying Towards Happily Ever After

Theoretically, Underwood shouldn’t have trouble complying with the restraining order, as he’s reportedly currently spending time in Denver with his parents. Still, as Cassie’s lawyers noted, the former reality TV star will soon return to Los Angeles, and that understandably has Randolph quite concerned based on his alleged recent behavior.

Reactions, Perezcious readers? This whole situation definitely came as a surprise, but at this point, all we can do is wish for Cassie’s physical safety and mental well-being. Hopefully, something good for her comes out of that next October 6 court date. As always, we’ll keep you posted as this one plays out…

[Image via Adriana M. Barraza/WENN/Instar]