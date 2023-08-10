Bam Margera's Estranged Wife Granted Temporary Sole Custody Of Their Son Phoenix As MTV Alum Is Arrested AGAIN

Bam Margera is going to have to abide by a judge’s orders regarding his son Phoenix.

On Thursday morning, reports came in about new court docs in which a judge granted Bam’s estranged wife Nikki Boyd sole legal and physical custody of the couple’s 5-year-old son — at least for the time being. The order is for sole temporary custody, and is not permanent, but it lays out new, full mandates about what kind of contact Bam can have with the kid.

According to TMZ, the new docs filed regarding Phoenix’s custody limit Bam to only FaceTime visits for the time being. The judge in the case ruled on that early on Tuesday morning. Nikki was in court for the proceedings, per that news outlet, while Bam appeared via a video call.

Video calling is all he is going to be doing for a while with Phoenix, too, so the court setting on Tuesday was appropriate in that regard. Per TMZ, the judge has decreed that Bam will only be able to have 20-minute FaceTime calls with the boy on Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays. Then, on Sundays, he gets a 30-minute call with Phoenix to wrap up the week. The judge also ordered that Nikki cannot monitor or be part of the calls. So, it’s just Bam and his boy for that limited time.

Bam had been requesting joint legal and physical custody of Phoenix. He was even asking for overnight stays with the kid on alternating weekends. But the judge clearly wasn’t down for that — at least not yet. Per the news org, the two estranged parents will meet up back in court “in a few months” to re-hash order and determine if further alterations need to be made. Presumably, Bam may once again argue for some type of physical custody at that point.

But unfortunately, future custody hopes may have just become more complicated. Very early on Wednesday morning — less than 24 hours after the custody call in court — Bam was arrested in a Philadelphia suburb for allegedly being drunk in public. Per TMZ, the incident occurred at around 4:30 a.m. local time on Wednesday in Radnor Township just outside Philly. Officers patrolling the area received a disturbance call at the Radnor Hotel. There, they found Bam “arguing loudly” with a woman out front.

The officers made contact with Bam, noted that he allegedly smelled like alcohol and was “slurring his speech,” and took him into custody. Ultimately, he was cited for two minor offenses: public intoxication and disorderly conduct. Per that news outlet, Bam called a friend from the station and was picked up by that pal without further incident. Still, that’s not exactly an ideal thing to have happen — especially in the midst of a custody battle.

Nikki’s attorney David Glass has already spoken out about this most recent police interaction, too. He told the media outlet on Thursday morning that Bam’s latest incident with Radnor Township cops further underscores Nikki’s contention that he’s unfit to parent a 5-year-old:

“[The arrest reinforces] continuing claims that Mr. Margera’s behavior is inconsistent, erratic, and his contact with the minor child needs to be monitored.”

Ugh.

Wishing the best for all involved…

If you or someone you know is experiencing substance abuse, help is available. Consider checking out the resources SAMHSA provides at https://www.samhsa.gov/find-help/national-helpline or check out StartYourRecovery.org.

