Bam Margera Out Of The Hospital! See His First Pic After Scary Pneumonia & COVID-19 Battle!

Thank goodness!

Just days after being placed on a ventilator while battling the coronavirus and pneumonia, Bam Margera is officially out of the hospital and doing well! On Saturday, the Viva La Bam star took to Instagram with a photo of himself posing on a porch alongside his friend Johnny Schillereff. Acknowledging his frightening health incident, he wrote in the caption:

“I’m out! Thank you to my friends, family and you for the love, support and prayers. ”

We’re so glad he rebounded so quickly! The past couple years, hearing about someone being put on a ventilator… let’s just say it’s not what you want to hear. We were seriously scared of losing another Jackass alum. But he’s looking much better now!

Check out the post (below)!

Several of his friends were excited to know he was out of the ICU, commenting:

Jussi 69: “So good to hear BamBam!! Take it easy my friend ” Mike Mo Capaldi: “F**k yes! Thank god you’re good dude! “

As we reported, Bam was hospitalized last week amid a pneumonia battle that grew extra serious when he was simultaneously diagnosed with COVID-19 while at a San Diego hospital. He was placed on a ventilator and said to be in stable condition.

This all arose amid his addiction struggles returning. He’s made several escapes from court-ordered rehab earlier this year. Hopefully, this scare inspires him to continue getting healthier in all aspects of his life from here on out… Sending lots of well wishes and healing vibes his way!

If you or someone you know is experiencing substance abuse, help is available. Consider checking out the resources SAMHSA provides at https://www.samhsa.gov/find-help/national-helpline.

