Bam Margera Hospitalized With Serious Pneumonia & COVID-19 -- And Put On A Ventilator!

Oh, no! Bam Margera has been hospitalized due to a very serious case of pneumonia and COVID-19!

According to sources close to the star via TMZ on Friday, the Jackass alum was hospitalized in San Diego earlier this week for pneumonia. He then tested positive for coronavirus, and the combination of the two sicknesses got so complicated, he was placed on a ventilator. Per the insiders, the 43-year-old is currently in the ICU, but his condition is stable. Super scary!

This comes after Bam has spent the last several months in and out of rehab. As we reported, earlier this year, he fled his court-ordered treatment program for drug and alcohol abuse several times amid a breakup with his wife Nikki Boyd. According to the sources, during one of his stints in rehab, he befriended an attorney who convinced him he could get him out of his required treatment and “free Bam.”

Then came the “Free Bam Movement” on social media, in which fans speculated the skateboarder had been placed into a conservatorship similar to Britney Spears. The insiders claimed the movement really hurt and confused the Viva La Bam star, and after his family received threats, they shut down the claims in a social media post in August (below).

Ever since then, the reality star has been seen partying in Atlanta in September and enjoying time in Las Vegas in October. He reportedly never completed his mandated treatment, and many people close to him are concerned. We are thinking of him as he recovers in the hospital and hope he can heal from these illnesses quickly!! Such a tough thing to be dealing with amid his already challenging sobriety journey…

[Image via Bam Margera/Instagram]