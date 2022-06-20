Bam Margera Left Florida Rehab Center Over Sudden Split From Wife Nikki!

We’re sorry to say Bam Margera and his wife Nikki Boyd have split.

Just days after the Jackass star was reported missing from and later returned to a Florida rehab center, TMZ has learned that Bam’s disappearance was in part brought on by the stress of a breakup with his wife.

According to a representative who spoke to the outlet on his behalf on Sunday, he and Nikki split weeks ago. Since then, he hasn’t been able to get in touch with her or see his 4-year-old son, Phoenix Wolf. They noted how she hasn’t responded to any of his texts or calls and has not been active in his recovery process.

Following the breakup, he moved into a sober living home, but after two weeks without hearing back from Nikki, he spontaneously left without permission last week. He was also supposedly upset about not receiving special treatment as a celebrity, per the outlet. Thankfully, he was found on Wednesday and willingly went back to the treatment center.

It remains unclear if Bam relapsed, but TMZ obtained a photo of the stunt performer at a bar on Tuesday night, one day before he was found by police in a Delray Beach hotel and escorted back to the facility after learning Nikki had taken their son out of the state without telling him. In the pic, he stands in front of a few glasses most of which contain unidentified clear liquid. It’s unclear if they are his drinks or not. Take a look HERE.

This breakup comes months after Nikki filed for full custody of their son in September. At the time, she did not file for divorce, but did ask that Bam only get to interact with Phoenix during supervised visits. Interestingly, the family moved back in together in May after the TV personality completed a year-long treatment program. There’s been no news yet on what led to this split. We hope this breakup doesn’t set Bam back in his sobriety progress.

[Image via Bam Margera/Instagram]