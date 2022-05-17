Bam Margera Moves Back In With His Family After Completing ONE YEAR Of Rehab!

Congratulations are in order for Jackass alum Bam Margera!!

The 42-year-old is celebrating the completion of a 12-month treatment program for drug and alcohol abuse. Speaking to TMZ about the achievement on Tuesday, the star explained that he finished up the year-long program in Florida. He still plans to attend outpatient treatment classes for the next few months, but his progress now allows him to reunite with his family!

Since he has completed the course, he can now move out of the treatment center and into his own apartment in Boca Raton! On Monday, his wife Nikki and their son Phoenix moved into the new residence with him, a huge step for the family!

Perezcious readers may recall that in September Nikki filed for full custody of their 4-year-old. While she never filed for divorce, she made it clear that she wanted sole legal and physical custody of their little one. In court documents obtained by The Blast, she asked to limit the visiting rights of Bam, stating:

“I request that visitation (parenting time) be supervised for the following persons, with the following restrictions.”

She also requested that all supervised visits take place in Los Angeles “with a professional monitor to be selected by Respondent, but approved by Petitioner‚ at Respondent’s sole expense.” It was unclear what happened to lead to that drastic filing, but Bam was embroiled in a nasty legal battle against his former Jackass colleagues at that time.

After getting fired from Jackass 4 for failing a drug test, Bam sued Johnny Knoxville, Spike Jonze, Paramount, MTV, Dickhouse Entertainment, and Gorilla Flicks, alleging he received “inhumane treatment.” Last month, Bam asked to dismiss the lawsuit, suggesting that they had reached a settlement.

All of this upheaval in his life almost derailed his rehab plans when he was dubbed an “emotionally distressed person” at a casino just ten days after his wife filed for custody of their child. He was picked up by police at the Don CeSar Resort Hotel in St. Pete Beach and taken back to his rehab facility. He claimed it was all just a misunderstanding, but still, it was clear that things were continuing to be tumultuous in his life. How great that he was able to overcome all that and complete his program!

Looking into the future, the skateboarder plans to one day return to Southern California and buy a house. He’d also like to work with sober skaters on future projects. Cool! Ch-ch-check out the proud father showing Phoenix his new home in the sweetest reunion video ever (below).

He also marked his milestone with a celebratory photo on the ‘gram, as well!

Here’s to many more successes to come!

