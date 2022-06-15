Bam Margera Reported Missing After Fleeing Rehab Center

Oh no!

Just when things seemed to be getting better for Bam Margera, he is now reported missing after skipping out on a court-ordered rehab stay!

According to a Delray Beach police report obtained by TMZ on Wednesday, the Jackass alum was reported missing on Monday by a manager at the Florida rehab facility where he was receiving treatment. The manager claims Bam told him he was unhappy with the place and its services. The former Liva La Bam star reportedly said he would check himself into a different rehab center in the area, and then he left in a black sedan. But all of this might come back to haunt Bam since he was reportedly under a court order!

The manager added that the staff was concerned with the stunt performer’s departure since he seemed to be leaving without authorization. Thankfully, the employees also didn’t think he was in any danger to himself or others, which is definitely good news. Cops began looking on Monday but did not find any sign of him.

Interestingly, Bam doesn’t seem to be hiding his whereabouts. On Instagram on Tuesday, he posted a photo with his wife Nikki and Machine Gun Kelly, who is in the state for a series of tour dates. Hmm.

He also posed for a picture with his “new AA sponsor.” That’s hopeful!

As Perezcious readers know, Bam recently celebrated completing a year-long rehab program in the Sunshine State in May. He was able to move back in with his family, including his 4-year-old son Phoenix, but planned to continue to attend outpatient treatment for several months. Unfortunately, things apparently went south quickly.

Sources close to the 42-year-old told the outlet that he was currently staying at a sober living facility and recently got into an argument with his wife. He was also having issues with the facility’s restrictions and made the impulsive decision to ditch the place. Interestingly, some of these problems arose after he broke his wrist and elbow in a skateboarding accident last month. Bam reportedly blamed the facility for not setting up his physical therapy appointments.

Friends and family are now working on getting him back to the treatment center so he can continue with his sobriety journey. It remains unclear if he’ll face any legal repercussions for leaving despite the reported court order. Either way, we’re wishing him well as he figures this out!

