Bam Margera Found After Fleeing Rehab Center!

Bam Margera has been found days after he was reported missing following him fleeing a rehab treatment center where he was receiving court-ordered care. According to TMZ, the Jackass star was located on Wednesday at a hotel nearby his facility in Delray Beach, Florida. Police and a crisis intervention team escorted him back to the treatment center, and he went voluntarily without putting up a fight.

This incident comes a month after he completed a one-year treatment program. So far, it is believed that he did not relapse, but that is still unclear since he’s been off his medication while away from rehab. He was reported missing on Monday with staff reassuring police that they did not believe he was a harm to himself or others.

From the sounds of it, Bam’s disappearance was all done out of frustration for the way he was being taken care of. Insiders told the outlet that the stunt performer was upset that he wasn’t getting special treatment as a celebrity, unlike how he’d been treated at other rehab centers in his past. Wow! Glad to know he’s back! Hopefully, he can sort out his issues with the facility quickly so it doesn’t hinder his sobriety journey. Reactions, Perezcious readers?

