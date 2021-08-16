Whoa! Barbra Streisand Just Shaded The Hell Out Of Lady GaGa's Version Of A Star Is Born!

Remember when the Bradley Cooper and Lady GaGa version of A Star Is Born was about to come out, and the marketing got a big gift when Barbra Streisand gave the film her blessing?

Because the cinema icon had been in the most recent, well-known version of the film at the time, it was a big deal to have her come out and legitimize the remake. And that she did, telling Billboard just a couple weeks before its release:

“I haven’t seen the full cut, but it’s very good. Every time that film is made it’s a success. I loved Judy Garland’s version, I like this one a lot, and I liked mine.”

Well, now it’s three years later, and Barbra is singing a different tune.

In an interview with The Project over the weekend, she revisited her assessment of the 2018 version.

“At first, when I heard it was going to be done again, it was supposed to be Will Smith and Beyoncé, and I thought, that’s interesting. Really make it different again, different kind of music, integrated actors, I thought that was a great idea. So I was surprised when I saw how alike it was to the version that I did in 1976.”

Ooh, is she calling out the new movie for being unoriginal? Shading GaGa and Cooper for being too close to the way we were??

She isn’t wrong. Cooper’s version was the fourth; the original, way back in 1937, was about an actress trying to make it on the big screen, the 1954 version with Judy Garland was about a Broadway starlet, and Streisand’s was another change — with her playing a rising pop star while Kris Kristofferson played a bearded, alcoholic, washed up old rocker.

Sound familiar? Yeah, the 2018 version is definitely a lot more like Streisand’s than hers was to the previous ones. And that’s something the You Don’t Bring Me Flowers singer just can’t get on board with — she even called it “the wrong idea”! Ouch!

She made her feelings on the subject very clear when she added, referencing the new film’s Oscar nominations and $436 million box office success:

“I can’t argue with success. I don’t care so much about success as I do originality.”

Damn! We guess the mirror isn’t the only thing with two faces! LOVE how gurl just does not give any effs anymore!

Ch-ch-check out the Yentl star’s full comments (below)!

