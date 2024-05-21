Jennifer Lopez Briefly Brings Up Ben Affleck On Jimmy Kimmel Live! Amid Divorce Rumors! 

Jennifer Lopez appeared on Jimmy Kimmel Live! on Monday to promote her new movie Atlas. And while Jennifer didn’t address THOSE divorce rumors with Ben Affleck, she did mention him at one point — briefly!

It all went down when the actress opened up about when she met Barbra Streisand for the first time over 20 years ago. She recalled:

“I met her and I was like, ‘Oh my God, I love you.’ And she was so nice, she’s like, ‘Oh my God!’”

And here is where she brings up Ben! Jennifer continued:

“She kinda was like asking to look at my engagement ring at the time, that Ben had given me years ago.’”

According to the Hustlers star, Barbra was obsessed with her massive rock! She remembered her idol, saying:

“So, that’s a big diamond.”

LOLz! It was huge! As Perezcious readers will remember, Ben proposed to Jennifer in 2002 with a 6.1-carat pink diamond! But two years later, the pair ended their engagement. Flash forward to 2021, they rekindled their romance. Jennifer and Ben then got married a year later.

But now, rumors are swirling that they are breaking up… again! Oof. As we mentioned, she didn’t address the speculation regarding their marriage in her interview with Jimmy Kimmel. And no one most likely should plan on her talking about it yet — well, other than some eyebrow-raising comments here and there! Watch (below):

