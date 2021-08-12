Chrishell Stause BLASTS Shia LaBeouf 'Comeback Role' Report!

Chrishell Stause is NOT HERE for celebrating good news for abusive men!

You may have missed this little Hollywood news item this week, but it seems Shia LaBeouf is already getting another chance after the incredibly disturbing allegations against him late last year.

On Thursday, Variety reported the Transformers alum has just scored the lead role in a new film from filmmaker (and Conan O’Brien nemesis) Abel Ferrara. The veteran director told the outlet Shia has joined the biopic about Italian saint Padre Pio — and Willem Dafoe is in talks to co-star.

OK, it’s not the next blockbuster, but Ferrara is something of an indie icon known for gritty crime films like Ms. 45 and Bad Liutenant — so this is probably a dream for serious actor Shia LaBeouf. Variety even called it a potential “comeback turn.”

Related: Shia Back With Ex Mia Goth After Abuse Lawsuit?!

It was that last sentiment that left a bad taste in the mouth of Chrishell. The Selling Sunset star took to Twitter to blast the rag’s characterization AND the very notion of Shia getting a comeback. She wrote:

“Shoots dogs. Beats women. Ummmm I’m gonna pass. Glad he got a Comeback Role though.”

Complete with an eye roll emoji of course…

Shoots dogs. Beats women. Ummmm I’m gonna pass. Glad he got a Comeback Role though ???? — Chrishell (@Chrishell7) August 12, 2021

In case you’re unclear what the Netflix star is talking about, let’s review exactly what Shia was accused of back in December’s sexual battery lawsuit filed by his exes FKA twigs and Karolyn Pho…

They both described escalation of abuse that began with love bombing but quickly turned to passionate jealousy. They claimed they weren’t allowed to look other men in the eye, even waiters at restaurants — and that they were cut off from their friends.

Related: Olympic Gymnast McKayla Maroney Competed With A Broken Foot & Nose After Abusive Doctor Larry Nassar LIED!

FKA described being forced to sleep in the nude against her will, being grabbed hard enough to leave bruises, and being terrorized by the fact Shia kept a loaded gun within reach while he slept. The singer eventually left after he allegedly threatened to kill them both in a car crash and then choked her when she got out of the car.

But before that, she says he admitted to one of the most horrible things we’ve ever heard.

In order to prepare for the role of a hitman in David Ayer‘s The Tax Collector, she claims he started shooting stray dogs. When she asked why he would do such an awful thing, he allegedly gave one of the most ridiculous answers we’ve ever heard:

“He was like, ‘Because I take my art seriously. You’re not supporting me in my art. This is what I do. It’s different from singing. I don’t just get up on a stage and do a few moves. I’m in the character.’ He made me feel bad, like I didn’t understand what it was like to be an actor or to do this…Method [acting technique].”

We guess he’ll be taking his Method to his next role, a monk that had supposedly had stigmata wounds. Maybe he’ll put real holes in his wrists? It wouldn’t be the first time he mangled his own body for a role.

If this is truly a comeback for Shia, it’ll almost be a land speed record for such a thing. Mel Gibson was in movie jail for a decade before making his comeback with the acclaimed war film Hacksaw Ridge — something that still bothers a lot of people. In Shia’s case, we’re talking about what, eight months?

Well, we’re glad someone is blasting this for the B.S. it is! Brava, Chrishell!

[Image via WENN/Avalon/Chrishell Stause/Instagram.]