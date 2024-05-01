Melissa McCarthy Has The PERFECT Response To Barbra Streisand’s Viral Ozempic Comment!

Melissa McCarthy isn’t letting Barbra Streisand’s blunt comment about her appearance get in the way of her fandom.

ICYMI, the Bridesmaids star shared a new look at her svelte appearance in a pastel green ensemble on Instagram Monday. She posed alongside director/pro choreographer Adam Shankman in the since-deleted post — and after giving her regards to the filmmaker in the comments, The Way We Were singer fired off a blunt AF question at Melissa:

“Did you take Ozempic?”

But the Genie star didn’t take it personally!

On Tuesday night, she addressed the situation in an IG video of her reading Barbra: Celebrating an Icon, before taking her nose out of the magazine to tell the camera:

“The takeaway, Barbra Streisand knows I exist. She reached out to me and she thought I looked good. I win the day.”

The video ended with her diving back into her read. Watch (below):

HA! Leave it up to Melissa to have such an amazing response!

Earlier in the day, Barbra addressed the situation on X (Twitter), revealing that when she posted her comment, she “forgot the world is reading!”

TMZ also obtained footage of paparazzi asking Melissa about the viral moment, and she responded with grace:

“I think Barbra is a treasure, and I love her.”

