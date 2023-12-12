Uh... Forgetting Someone? Married Alec Baldwin Calls Barbra Streisand 'Hottest Woman Ever'!

Look out, Hilaria Baldwin! It seems like your hubby has eyes for another…

On Instagram, a video from 1965 has been making waves as it shows the legendary Barbra Streisand performing Lover, Come Back to Me. It’s so gorgeous Alec Baldwin just couldn’t keep himself calm! In the comments of an Italian fan account for the singer, he dropped the eyebrow-raising comment:

“My God. This is the hottest woman. Ever.”

Uh… shouldn’t you be commenting that on your wife’s page?! You know, the woman you’ve spent more than a decade devoted to… The mother of your children! LOLz! Sure, it’s Babs, but… That’s gotta sting.

The commentsbycelebs IG account caught hold of a screengrab of the comment and posted it to their grid, leaving the comments opened for fans to completely ROAST Alec for his comment (while also poking a little fun at his bride’s faux Spanish origins, as always):

“HILARIA IS NOT OK OMG CHECK ON HER” “very weird comment when he has a wife” “Hillary reading this somewhere wishing she had pretended to be Jewish instead of Spanish” “He ain’t wrong” “Hilaria uncovers her Jewish heritage when?” “And tomorrow Hilaria will become Hilary baldwinstein and convert” “did he comment this from jail”

LOLz!! Ch-ch-check out the post (below):

The 30 Rock star has since deleted his comment on the original video — but it’s too little, too late when everyone’s already seen it. Oof. Looks like he’s going to have to perform the next rendition of Lover, Come Back to Me to Hilaria! Ha!

[Image via LK/MEGA/WENN]