Below Deck Mediterranean Star Mark Howard Found Dead At Home By Wife Returning From Road Trip

Captain Mark Howard, who rose to fame as the skipper of the yacht that appeared on the first season of Below Deck Mediterranean, has died.

According to news reports, the ocean-going helmsman passed at some point in the last week at his home in Florida. He was 65 years old.

According to TMZ, the reality TV ship’s captain was apparently at home alone at the time of his death. At first, the circumstances surrounding the Bravo star’s passing were mysterious — but late on Friday afternoon, a police report shed some light on the tragedy.

Per that affidavit, Howard’s wife Susan told officers she was out of town at a dog show between October 22 and October 27, and when she returned home, she found Mark dead in the upstairs part of the home. He was apparently found under a pile of boxes that had evidently fallen, and his body was lying up against a shelf.

Police officers claim there were “blood droplets on the floor” and “blood on the side of his face,” too, though it’s unclear if that was trauma related to his death or some incidental injury. The responding officers immediately called detectives to the scene to investigate.

At this point, it’s unclear whether the death is still under investigation, or whether it was definitively deemed to be caused by an accident or a medical episode.

All we can do is pray and send our love to Mark’s wife, Susan, and the family, friends, and loved ones he left behind. So sad…

R.I.P.

[Image via Bravo/YouTube]