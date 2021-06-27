Listen To This: Each Line And Lyric!

Warning: Ben Abraham‘s Nobody Wants to Hear Songs Anymore will stomp on your heart and then help it heal!

A stunning piece of art that’s the peak of singer-songwriter and piano-based pop.

The Australian singer takes us on quite the journey. Starting off intimate and then building to a powerful crescendo that takes on elements of choral and church music. Stunning!

You can hear and feel him pouring out his soul in this!

Check it out above!

Then CLICK HERE to listen to more music from Ben Abraham!