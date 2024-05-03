Ben Affleck Is A Supportive (Ex)Husband! Helping J.Lo AND Jennifer Garner Through Tough Time!

Ben Affleck supports the women in his life through thick and thin.

Last month, Jennifer Garner revealed in a beautifully written tribute on Instagram that her father William John Garner had passed away at 85 years old. She gushed about his “loving legacy” as well as his “work ethic, leadership and faith.” So clearly, it hit her pretty hard.

And apparently, Ben has been by her side every step of the way. On Thursday, an insider told Entertainment Tonight the Air star has been “actively involved” in his ex-wife’s grieving process, and “is supportive across the board.” The source dished:

“He has been checking in on her and making sure she knows he is there for her since her dad’s passing. It was the kids’ grandfather and Ben and him always got along. He considered him family and always will.”

That is so sweet. Ben and Jennifer were married for over a decade, so we’re sure he became close to his father-in-law during that time. Importantly, he knows Jen needs a little extra care right now — and he’s ready to give it. Real ex goals there.

As for Jennifer, the insider noted that “beyond dealing with this loss,” she’s “in a happy place” co-parenting Violet, 18, Seraphina, 15, and Samuel, 12, with Ben and his other Jen — Jennifer Lopez:

“Jennifer is in a very happy place and gets along with Ben and Jen. Jennifer and Jen have gotten closer, which is nice for both of them.”

We’re glad to hear she’s holding up alright! And that she’s getting along so well with the other Bennifer! Speaking of which…

No, Ben’s ex isn’t bothering the relationship in the slightest. He and J.Lo are doing great, too! The source dished they’re focused on being good parents to Ben’s kids AND Jen’s twins Max and Emme, 16, whom she shares with ex-husband Marc Anthony:

“Jen and Ben are doing well and are very happy together. Their kids bring them even closer together and keep them humble…Jen and Ben are supportive of one another and just want the best for their relationship and family. Their kids love being a blended family and mesh well together. They’re all kind and get along well.”

We love a blended family! And thank goodness they all get along, because the last thing J.Lo needs right now is MORE stress after her This Is Me… Now era struggled out of the gate.

But just like Jennifer’s family loss, Ben is ALSO supporting Jen as she mourns the flop of her album. RIP.

“Ben is 100 percent supportive of Jen and keeps it real with her. They both know this is part of the business and remind each other that you can’t please everyone. They acknowledge what really matters, lift each other up, and encourage each other’s talents and capabilities.”

Thankfully with her man at her side, the Jenny from the Block singer no longer worries about the “outside hate.” The source explained:

“She has always had to deal with criticism and knows that she is misunderstood by some. She realizes that will always be the case because she’s an artist and there are people who don’t get her or know her.”

Well, at least Ben gets her!

True love!

As for their future, the spouses are reportedly looking to possibly make a move…

“Jen and Ben would love to get a place in New York and are open to buying. It just depends because it has to be perfect and something they really want to invest in. Jen is a New York girl at heart and loves being back close to where she was raised.”

As long as everyone’s happy! And Ben can continue to easily co-parent with his ex, of course!

Thoughts, Perezcious readers? Let us know down in the comments!

[Images via GQ, Variety, & NBC/YouTube]