Ben Affleck ‘Has Not Been In Touch’ With Jennifer Lopez’s Kids Amid Divorce Drama

Ben Affleck seems to want a clean break from Jennifer Lopez… Including one from her kids, too.

As we’ve been following since the This Is Me… Now singer filed for divorce earlier this week, there’s a lot of moving parts. But one of the biggest ones is the estranged couple’s kids! It’s been well documented that J.Lo has maintained a close relationship with Ben’s three kids Violet, 18, Fin, 15, and Samuel, 12, throughout their split. From attending Samuel’s graduation earlier this summer and taking him shopping, to spending alone time with Violet on a Hamptons vacay and sharing clothes with her. The Shotgun Wedding star seems to want to do everything in her power to continue her relationship with Ben’s kiddos. But what about him? Does he want the same with her 16-year-old twins Max and Emme?

On Sunday, an insider told People that the On the Floor singer is “still close to [Jennifer] Garner and all five kids,” but that Ben only remains “close to his three kids.” Apparently, he “has not been in touch with her kids.”

Awww, that’s too bad. Especially after Jen gushed about what an amazing father Ben is! On that note, the insider added:

“[Jennifer] went out there and told the world what a great dad he was … The fact that he has not seen her kids in a long time, it’s like he left, but she is especially close to his kids.”

We’d previously heard that the kids are a “top priority” for Jennifer, but that her close relationship with Violet has been “tricky” for the Good Will Hunting star to navigate. We guess maybe he just needs more space to grieve the relationship?

But at the end of the day, it sounds like J.Lo just wants to always know her stepbabies are okay… Even those from her previous marriage to Marc Anthony! The insider dished:

“She’s also close to Marc’s kids from [his] previous relationship. She keeps in touch with the children and she’s a good mom.”

That’s very sweet. What a great momma!

This is all so sad… Especially since it sounds like the kiddos really wanted Ben and Jen to work out. Reactions, Perezcious readers??

[Images via Jennifer Lopez/Instagram & MEGA/WENN]