Ben Affleck & Jennifer Lopez 'Don’t Want To Hide' Anymore

Are we witnessing Bennifer’s happy ending?

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck have nearly two decades and a handful of other partners (and kids!) between them and their early-aughts engagement, but sources have said they picked up right where they left off in their rekindled romance. No obstacle can stand in the way of this couple enjoying each other’s company — which they definitely did during this recent Miami trip.

An insider told People:

“Ben will be in Miami for a few days. They are having fun and want to spend as much time together as possible.”

A source for E! News agreed:

“Ben is happy to be a part of her life in Miami, where they spent a lot of time at home being low-key and relaxing together. They have had a great few days that feels effortless and easy.”

We know J.Lo was impressed by the “huge effort” the actor made flying out to see her in Florida, but it sounds like both of them are willing to go the distance. The People insider shared that the 51-year-old will also be coming out to LA “as her schedule allows.” They explained:

“They will travel back and forth as much as they can to make things work. They don’t want to hide anymore. They are both excited about their relationship.”

Hey, we’re excited too, but did they think what they were doing was hiding? We mean, we’re not complaining, but the press clocked their reunion just a couple weeks after the Let’s Get Loud singer’s split from Alex Rodriguez. Not to mention their highly publicized Montana vacation shortly after. If THAT was hiding, we can’t imagine what it will look like for these two to go “public”!

Anyway, the source continued:

“They want to make sure they do everything they can to make this work. Jennifer is incredibly happy. She feels like she can just be herself around Ben.”

Swoon!

If you were worried the distance may take its toll, well, apparently this couple is up for it. Another E! insider suggested Bennifer are attempting to “work around” family and work commitments, but the first source said “things are going very well” for the bicoastal romance. They added:

“They have no problem meeting up wherever.”

Meanwhile, the People source confirmed:

“They are taking it one day at a time, but aren’t letting distance be too much of an obstacle.”

(BTW, remember how Ben and Ana de Armas broke up, allegedly because she didn’t want to settle down in Los Angeles? Guess that wasn’t as much of a problem for him as we previously thought!)

Well, it’s nice to hear that these two have this new phase of their relationship figured out! We guess when they’ve found their way back to each other after all these years, a little thing like distance isn’t going to bring them down. We hope Bennifer continues to enjoy every minute together!

