Ben Affleck & Ana De Armas Call It Quits After Nearly A Year Of Dating!

Surprise, surprise another relationship bites the dust, and it’s none other than Ben Affleck and Ana de Armas.

After less than a year of dating (10 months to be exact), the actors have broken up. A source confirmed to People first of their split, saying:

“Ben is no longer dating Ana. She broke it off. Their relationship was complicated. Ana doesn’t want to be Los Angeles based and Ben obviously has to since his kids live in Los Angeles.”

Another close confidant of the former couple also explained to the publication that they were at “different points” in their lives at the moment, confessing:

“This is something that was mutual and something that is completely amicable. They are at different points in their lives; there is deep love and respect there. Ben continues to want to work on himself. He has three jobs lined up and he’s a solid father at home. They are both happy with where they are in their lives.”

The twosome was first linked together in early March 2020 while filming their upcoming thriller Deep Water in New Orleans. They weren’t romantically connected until the Knives Out leading lady shared some photos of their vacay to her hometown in Cuba and then Costa Rica a couple of weeks later.

At the time, an insider revealed to E! News that:

“They are without a doubt a couple. They have been kissing, cuddling up together and putting their arms around each other a lot,” the eagle-eyed observer noted of their. They look at each other adoringly and like taking pictures of each other. Ben seems blissfully happy and giddy. He can’t stop smiling and laughing. He is clearly is very into Ana.”

Oh my, how the tables have turned in such a short amount of time.

Once the pair returned to Los Angeles, they were always (literally, a day wouldn’t go by that an image of the twosome walking around wouldn’t pop up) on full display as they quarantined together amid the coronavirus pandemic.

It wasn’t until April that the No Time to Die actress confirmed their relationship via Instagram when she posted snaps of them hanging out for her 32nd birthday.

A couple of months before their split, the Golden Globes’ nominee reportedly met the Argo actor’s kids, whom he shared with ex-wifey Jennifer Garner. Around that time, a source revealed to E! how close she was to Violet, 14, Seraphine, 11, and Samuel, 8.

“Ana loves kids and couldn’t wait to meet them and spend time with them. She knows how much they mean to Ben and so she was anxious to be a part of that. She is very sweet and kind to the kids. They immediately warmed up to her and like her a lot. They are all comfortable together and she’s very nurturing. Everything has worked out very well.

By November, the ex-lovers sparked engagement rumors, but we’re pretty sure they were just that since their upcoming movie has them playing a married couple. And, ya know, you tend to wear a ring on that finger for the kind of role sooo….

Sigh….and as they say, the rest was history! Are U shocked that Ben and Ana decided to end their coupling? Let us know in the comments (below)!

