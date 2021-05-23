A-Rod Teases 'New Beginning' As Jennifer Lopez Meets Up With Ben Affleck AGAIN In Miami!

Alex Rodriguez is ready to start anew!

On Sunday, the 45-year-old former baseball player shared a cryptic post about stepping into a “new phase” in his life on Instagram Stories, writing:

“I am about to step into a new beginning in my life. Anything that doesn’t serve me is clearing out of my life. New energy is emerging. New levels are unlocking for me mentally, physically and spiritually. I am remaining patient and know that this new phase of my life is coming.”

But we have to ask what is actually next? Are we talking a new romance? Or new venture? We kind of need some more deets, Alex!

As you may know, the athlete and Jennifer Lopez broke off their engagement in April after months of speculation. While he has seemingly been devastated, a source recently told Us Weekly Alex has been enjoying his newfound “freedom” following their public breakup. They shared:

“There’s no holds barred when it comes to who he’s texting, calling, direct messaging, etc. He has more freedom and actually wants to enjoy this time of being single. He’s working on building his business in Miami and networking with people in the industry who will bring him and A-Rod Corp more attention.”

The man hasn’t been shy about texting or FaceTiming whoever he wants in the past, you know since allegedly a reason for the exes split had been due to his online flirtation with one Miss Madison LeCroy. Just saying! But we guess being a new bachelor does give him some more wiggle room to chat with whomever he pleases. Most recently, the father slid into the DMs of a popular Australian television presenter Belinda Russell. The Today Extra host shared the message last week, saying:

“I woke up this morning, checking the socials, and in my requests, there was a message from Alex Rodriguez. As in A-Rod. As in J.Lo‘s ex. He just said great feed! I went, “This can’t be real,” so I tapped on it and [his account] is verified.”

Before you jumped to conclusions, Belinda quickly clarified how she is very much a married woman:

“He’s surely not [hitting on me]. He just likes my videos…”

It’s nice to see him spreading some positivity in the wake of his failed relationship — especially as Bennifer continues to hang out with each other. On Sunday afternoon, People actually released some new photos of the pair out and about together in Miami. In one snapshot, the 51-year-old singer had a wide grin on her face while Ben Affleck stood behind her. You can check out the photos HERE.

The rumored couple’s latest trip comes after they reunited multiple times in Los Angeles and took a romantic getaway to Montana. A source told the previously publication that:

“They have kept in touch every day since their Montana trip. … Jennifer is doing well. She seems very happy and excited about her future.”

Pretty much everyone is super excited to see what happens, too! All of us will just have to wait and see what Ben, Jen, and Alex decided to reveal sometime soon, but we have our hopes set out for a potential selfie from our newly reconnected twosome. Any guesses on what “new beginning”’ A-Rod may be teasing? Let us know your thoughts in the comments (below)!

