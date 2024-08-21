Ben Affleck Was With Jennifer Garner When J.Lo Filed For Divorce!

Ben Affleck wasn’t with his soon-to-be ex-wife when she filed for divorce. He was with his OTHER ex-wife!

We’ve been hearing for MONTHS that the Argo Oscar winner and his estranged wife Jennifer Lopez were on the outs — even that their divorce docs were signed, just not yet turned in! But that all changed on Tuesday when the Jenny from the Block singer officially filed for divorce in Los Angeles County Superior Court on their second wedding anniversary. Ouch!

But don’t worry. Ben was in familiar company… his ex-wife Jennifer Garner!

In pics obtained by DailyMail.com on Tuesday, the 52-year-old was spotted stepping off a private jet with his Daredevil co-star and their middle child Fin, 15. Ben had on a white shirt and blue pants, which he accessorized with aviator sunglasses and Nike shoes. Meanwhile, Garner had on a black t-shirt, green cargo pants, and athletic shoes.

According to the outlet, the family was returning from dropping off eldest daughter Violet, 18, at Yale University in Connecticut. After stepping off the jet, the trio hopped into a black BMW driven by Ben. See (below):

EXCLUSIVE: Ben Affleck glows next to ex Jennifer Garner on his 2 year wedding anniversary to Jennifer Lopez https://t.co/qu1M03jp2a pic.twitter.com/QGgOBhfcPC — Daily Mail US (@DailyMail) August 20, 2024

We wonder how J.Lo feels about that?? She and Garner apparently get along really well, so it seems like the latter truly wanted to help BOTH of them. But at the end of the day, she only has kids with Ben! Thoughts, Perezcious readers??

[Images via MEGA/WENN]