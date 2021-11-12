Benedict Cumberbatch Smoked So Many Cigarettes Going Method For New Movie He Got NICOTINE POISONING Three Times!

Benedict Cumberbatch went full method for his upcoming movie role — or should we say full menthol?

The 45-year-old is already earning Oscar buzz for his performance in Jane Campion’s drama The Power of the Dog, in which he stars as a sadistic rancher who becomes abusive toward his new sister-in-law (Kirsten Dunst) and falls in love with her son (Kodi Smit-McPhee).

The Doctor Strange star completely immersed himself in the role, learning how to play the banjo and to castrate the bull. But he took it a step further, refusing to speak to co-stars like Dunst on set and deciding not to bathe.

Seeing as one of his character’s defining characteristics was having all of his ciggies “perfectly rolled with one-hand,” as author Thomas Savage described in the 1967 novel of the same name, Benny boy also naturally started smoking like a chimney — which apparently seriously affected his health! Who would have thought??

He recently explained to Esquire:

“That was really hard. Filterless rollies, just take after take after take. I gave myself nicotine poisoning three times. When you have to smoke a lot, it genuinely is horrible.”

Nicotine poisoning?? Three times!? Eat your animal carcass out, Leonardo DiCaprio…

According to the American Lung Association, nicotine poisoning occurs from excessive exposure to nicotine, and can cause nausea, vomiting, increased heart rate, headache, dizziness and fatigue, among other symptoms. In severe cases, it can lead to seizures, respiratory failure, cardiac arrest, or even a coma!

While the star suffered the consequences of his cig smoking, everyone around him was affected by his lack of hygiene during the shoot. He said:

“I wanted that layer of stink on me. I wanted people in the room to know what I smelt like. It was hard, though. It wasn’t just in rehearsals. I was going out to eat and meet friends of Jane and stuff.”

Cumberbatch previously dealt with some controversy for taking on the role of a repressed queer man when he identifies as straight — something he addressed in an interview with IndieWire:

“I feel very sensitive about representation, diversity, and inclusion. One of the appeals of the job was the idea that in this world, with this specific character, there was a lot that was private, hidden from view. It wasn’t done without thought.”

