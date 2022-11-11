Shadier Things! Millie Bobby Brown Says Finn Wolfhard Is A 'Lousy Kisser'!

Millie Bobby Brown may be too honest for co-star Finn Wolfhard‘s good!

On Vanity Fair‘s Thursday installment of their lie detector series they put MBB to the test — and spilled some tea in the process! As the polygraph examiner hooked her up to the machine, she seems pretty nervous — and we can’t say we blame her because the questions that came next would make anyone squirm.

When bringing up Millie’s career, the host mentions how her co-star Henry Cavill plays her brother Sherlock Holmes in the Netflix show Enola Holmes — and then asks her a risky question:

“Is [Henry] a better Sherlock than this man — Benedict Cumberbatch?”

And without missing a beat, the 18-year-old spit out:

“Yes.”

VF also asked her if she thought Cavill beat out Robert Downey Jr. on the role — and she said yes to that, too! But not without whispering an “oh my god” to herself — it seemed like she was worried about getting in trouble with the original Sherlocks! LOLz!

The host then went on to mention the actress’ on-screen smooches, which opened up an entirely new nerve-racking conversation:

“You exclaimed ‘Kissing sucks!’ after your first kiss with Finn Wolfhard. Is Finn just a lousy kisser?”

The ever-so-honest Stranger Things star took a deep breath and admitted what she’d been thinking since the beginning:

“He is.”

Ouch!

And the polygraph examiner didn’t make the awkward situation any better by confirming she was telling the truth… The interviewer doubled down while Brown fell into a fit of embarrassed laughter, though:

“So he hasn’t gotten better?”

The look on the Eleven portrayer’s face seemed to be contemplating being as nice as possible as she took another slam at her co-star:

“Not with me. No.”

Oh no! Poor Finn… The host only dove deeper into the tense conversation and asked the burning question:

“Have you told him this?”

To which the Enola Holmes star said NO again, she hasn’t told him (why would she?)! When the examiner told her Wolfhard would find out, she simply offered a slightly nervous-sounding:

“That’s okay.”

We can’t wait to see how he responds when he DOES find out! Hopefully it doesn’t cause any tension between Eleven and Mike — although the Duffer Brothers character doesn’t seem to have a problem with all that smooching unlike her actress (ha!).

Ch-ch-check out the full juicy lie detector test (below):

Reactions, Perezcious readers? Sound OFF in the comments (below).

[Image via MEGA/WENN/The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon/YouTube]